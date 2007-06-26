iPhone’s AT&T Plans Revealed

Today, AT&T and Apple announced the cell phone plans that will be available when the iPhone launches the night of 6/29. The three plans have differing costs depending on the amount of minutes, from $59 to 99. All plans include unlimited data and voicemail. There are a varing amount of minutes per month or for weekends. All feature rollover minutes. The plans require a two year contract.
While this price is affordable, with a surprising feature of unlimited data, the question of whether there will be a rebate of some kind has not been answered. Does this plan meet your expectations? Will you buy an iPhone?