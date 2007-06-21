Martha, Squared

Martha Stewart is throwing her mega-brand power behind the self-styled “Apple” of carpet, FLOR, to sell a new line of its square, eco-friendly home carpet tiles in Martha-approved colors and textures.

FLOR was founded in spring 2003, and after a couple of years of manufacturing carpet tiles that do-it-yourselfers could easily install and recycle for free, Martha Stewart came a-knockin’ to coordinate an “exclusive” set of carpet designs to help mildly apprehensive home decorators safely mix and match their bisques, moons and gingers.

I stopped by Martha Stewart’s Chelsea loft-cum-office-cum-showroom yesterday to check out the modular carpeting, where a senior licensing exec from Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia told me that the company is making “very small babysteps” into the world of “green” products. “It’s our foree into the market,” she said.

The “Martha spin” – including nine color collections with “vegetal” hues and one stripe pattern inspired by “antique needlepoint” – is basically a “more curated group of the same thing” FLOR already sells, according to Barbara Costas, VP director of design textiles at Martha Stewart. The Martha seal of approval helps consumers “mix with a little confidence,” she said.

As for the partnership with FLOR, Costas said, “We believed in the functionality of it.”

Functionality has been the main draw for FLOR so far – their approximately 20-inch square carpet tiles can be laid down without any tools (unless you want to cut a square in half to make a rug border). Once they’re down – adhered to one another with tape – they’re easy to pick up for cleaning in the sink (pretty convenient for the butterfingers among us) and rearranging for different patterns (for the OCD sufferers among us).