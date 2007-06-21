PUSH the Future (4)

Want to know what life is like here in Traditional Media-Land (that would include newspapers, magazines, television news, radio)? Here’s an executive summary, courtesy of Amy Mitchell of the Project for Excellence in Journalism:

–The news industry entering a phase based on diminished capacity. News organizations reducing ambitions, branding and organizing around specialties.

–The old economic model is crumbling. The circle of advertisers, audiences, outlets, is being broken up. And advertisers more dissatisfied with traditional dynamic and results.

–Web journalism is doing more to develop immediacy, brand, and customization. But there’s no clear model of what works, economically or otherwise. All the talk is about user-generated content, but there’s no focus on how money will be made.

–Solid non-traditional competition is emerging, operating at much lower cost than traditional media.

Sounds fun, huh?