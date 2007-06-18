Ad Legend Dan Weiden on Authentic Branding

My reporting for the article Who Do You Love? led me to Dan Weiden, co-founder of Weiden + Kennedy , one of the world’s largest independently owned ad agencies. From its base in Portland, Oregon’s Pearl District, W+K has launched unforgettable campaigns for Nike, Coca-Cola, ESPN, Honda, Miller Brewing, and Old Spice, among many others. In an interview in his corner office, Weiden conceded that while he rarely thought about authenticity per se, the attribute was at the core of all of the agency’s work. Some excerpts from our talk:

FC: What’s driving our hunger for the authentic?

Weiden: As our relationships become increasingly complicated and superficial, our longing increases for things that are really genuine. Much of it has to do with the overabundance of marketing—every flat surface is trying to sell us something. And with the Internet, there’s so many voices vying for our attention.

FC: So in world that’s saturated with marketing messages, how does a brand demonstrate that it is, in fact, authentic?

Weiden: Authenticity comes from having a real passion for the thing. When we first started working with Nike, we didn’t bother with focus groups and planning. We were just a group of people who were absolutely turned on by sports and athletes, and what Phil Knight was creating, and we just wanted to turn other people on. We weren’t trying to manipulate anyone. We were trying to share something that we loved. It was that simple.

FC: What must marketing folks absolutely get right to create an authentic brand?

Weiden: In our business, creative people have to internalize the brand. They have to almost channel the brand, so some part of the organization can come through in a human way. The whole issue with authenticity is that it has relatively little to do with technique, and everything to do with honesty.

FC: Why, then, does The Daily Show With Jon Stewart, with its fake newscasts, come across as authentic?