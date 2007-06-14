Open Source: The Future of Film?

Digital Rights Management is a hot issue nowadays. Labels, artists and producers complain that they’re losing money and being denied adequate copyright protection. This has spurred the development of security measures in an attempt to lock up, or at least control, digital content. The problem (if you’re one of the people losing money anyway): there are more people out there intent on breaking the system than there are those intent on saving it.

The inevitable question that comes to mind: should DRM advocates just accept that the concept, although still relatively new, is fast on its way to being an anachronism unless modified in light of the Web’s increasingly communal culture?

With every new protective technology comes the codes to promptly break it; with every new security measure comes the tools to infiltrate it; and with every step forward, the road to strictly proprietary digital content just seems to get longer. There’s a strong cyber community out there that believes that the Web should be an open forum of shared information. And this community is willing, even waiting, to fight back against those who thwart the course of its mission.

The situation really isn’t that dissimilar to the ideals that spurred on Robin Hood and his band of thieves — take from the rich and give to the poor; or in this case to the greater community.

Of course there are exceptions, and not all artists are against the idea of doing away with DRM. One film project that is actually using the idea of open content to its advantage, and in fact as its basis, is A Swarm of Angels.

Conceived of by digital filmmaker, Matt Hanson, A Swarm of Angels is a revolutionary, futuristic film project, the aim of which is to create a £1 million film that will be distributed to over one million people using the Internet and a global community of members. The film will not be protected by any DRM, will be freely shareable, and will not be created for profit — all proceeds will go towards the next free community production.