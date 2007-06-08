How Much Money do You Make?

How many people know how much money you make? Your spouse probably does. Does your significant other? How about your parents? Your children?

More to the point, look to the left and the right in your office space — do you know, really know, the salaries of any of your colleagues?

Probably not (unless you are their boss).

But how would your workplace change if suddenly, over the weekend, a list of every employee and their weekly pay were posted on the bulletin board, for all to find when they arrived at work on Monday?

At many workplaces, there would be at least a day with no work. At some workplaces, learning the differences in pay among staff members would cause a rebellion, or a riot.

Earlier this week, in a New York Times op-ed column, Susan Reed argued that all businesses in the U.S. should be required to make salary data public (after a one year grace period to make strategic adjustments).