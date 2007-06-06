NBC Expands Digital Distribution of Content With Clearspring Widgets

NBC Universal has teamed up with Web 2.0 widget maker, Clearspring Technologies to make its news, entertainment, and sports content into portable widgets that can be integrated into blogs, social networking sites, wikis, and other Web sites.

Content from “Dateline,” “Hardball with Chris Matthews,” “Meet the Press” and “NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams,” as well as content from NBC Sports, DotComedy.com and iVillage.com will be the first available in the form of widgets.

“We want to create a fun, shared experience for our users and understand their needs as they interact with our content beyond our online properties.” Sab Kanaujia, Vice President, Digital Product Strategy & Development, NBC Universal, said . “Changes in the behavior of online users and innovation in technology has provided us with new opportunities to grow the reach for our content and brands online. Clearspring’s content syndication and distribution platform provides us a robust distribution and analytics solution for our widgets initiative.”

“By using our premium hyper-syndication platform, fans of NBCU’s programming can now easily personalize their favorite Web sites with NBCU content. This allows NBCU to lead the shift to the new distributed Web and deliver their premium content whenever and wherever consumers chose to enjoy it,” said Chris Marentis, CEO of Clearspring.

CBS Interactive also recently chose Clearspring as its widget partner. These recent deals indicate that these major media and entertainment companies are embracing social networking beyond simply meeting the fans where they are by setting up partnerships with YouTube and MySpace. Traditional media companies are now becoming more interested in benefiting from making their content viral and letting fans take it with them wherever they go.