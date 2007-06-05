The iPhone and the Internet

Sunday night the new iPhone ads appeared on television. They soon appeared at Apple.com in high definition. The news quickly spread. The iPhone is being released June 29. But Apple fans are a tenacious lot and went over the three commercials with an astounding attention to detail. Additional insights and implied features were revealed–the use of the AT&T logo, the changing number of icons between different shots of the phone, the functionality of the map. The Applerati were in their element and doing their thing.

The ads did their job–Apple fanatics are doing their part to direct the blogosphere’s conversation to the iPhone. Before Apple’s World Wide Developer’s Conference even begins, the anticipation for the iPhone is at its peak. With the release date dominating online news sites now, that leaves the additional details to be revealed on Monday to take hold of the internet–details like price, features, and availability. Similarly, Apple announced the new MacBook Pros today, insuring Steve Jobs’ keynote will focus on the iPhone–arguably the company’s biggest product launch ever.

As before, Jobs and company prove their marketing prowess and ability to control the Apple story. See you Monday for the next chapter.