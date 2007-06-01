The Business of Being Single

It’s no news really that people are obsessed with the idea of falling in love. It’s an idea that pervades popular culture like no other — transcending national and social boundaries as a lucrative driving force behind a variety of businesses across a range of sectors, media and entertainment possibly being the most obvious.

A cursory glance at Box Office Mojo’s account of this week’s highest grossing movies nationwide reveals that 80% of the top 5 movies significantly incorporate themes of love or romance into their plots. Within the US, Valentine’s Day is a special occasion for more than just starry-eyed couples — flower shops, restaurants, jewelers, card retailers, hotels and resorts… loads of people and businesses have positioned themselves to get a piece of the action.

And for consumers out there who haven’t yet found their ‘special someone,’ it would be unnecessary to harbor worries about being neglected by savvy retailers. The market abounds with online dating services like Match.com, which reassuringly tell you that “it’s okay to look,” and concerned women’s magazines like Cosmopolitan, which confidingly tell you about “The Best Place to Meet a Guy” and invite you to “Check out this month’s half-naked hunk.”

So when it comes to the arena of love and romance, there appear to be two defined types the market can cater to — people in love and people trying to get there (or at least trying to not be alone.) But what happens if you happen to fit into neither? Could there possibly be a third? And if so, is this group really big enough to prove sufficiently lucrative?

In Japan at least, the answer seems to be yes. A few years ago, Japanese company Kameo came out with a “boyfriend pillow” for Japanese single women, which sells at approximately $80. The pillow is shaped like a man’s torso with one sturdy arm, and is supposed to provide the comfort that sleeping in the nook of a man’s arms provides.

The year after, the pillow for women was followed by another pillow that is shaped like a woman’s lap, this time aimed at Japanese single men, which retails for about $90.