We Won an EPpy Award

Today the 2007 EPpy winners were announced at the Editor & Publisher/Mediaweek Interactive Conference, and FastCompany.com won the Best National Magazine-Affiliated Web Site award.

Awards were given in 32 different categories for excellence in online media, both for design and for content.

Since 1996, the EPpy Awards have honored the best new media services from the newspaper industry. Each year, an independent panel of industry experts selects the top examples of interactive services in a variety of categories. The awards are co-sponsored by E&P and Mediaweek magazines.