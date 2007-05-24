Verizon Plots iPhone Killer

This LG KE850 Phone is rumored as Verizon’s possible answer to the iPhone. (image via gadgetell )

In a recent interview with Leslie Cauley from USA Today Denny Strigl, Verizon’s chief operating officer said:

“We do have a very good response in the mill. You’ll see that from us in the late summer.”

Verizon originally passed on becoming the carrier for the iPhone. Verizon had concerns about Apple’s need to have control over the device’s pricing, distribution, and marketing. Apple’s exclusivity clause was also a factor in Verizon deciding not to carry the iPhone.

Rumors abound that the LG KE850, also known as the Prada phone, could be a model for Verizon’s future phone.

Of course this won’t matter to die-hard Apple enthusiasts. Just look at their reaction on digg to our recent article, Why Apple’s iPhone is Not the Next iPod.”

If nothing else, Apple’s iPhone will bring about innovation in the cellular market. The US has long been behind Europe, Japan, and Korea with 3G development. But the US also doesn’t operate on one mobile platform.