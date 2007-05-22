T-Mobile Unviels Wing: First US Windows Mobile 6 Smartphone

It’s official. Now that T-mobile has kicked it’s MDA, powered by Windows Mobile 5, to the curb, the mobile service provider has unveiled it’s latest smartphone. Named Wing, the phone is available exclusively for T-Mobile and is the first release of a Windows Mobile 6 capable phone in the U.S.

Like the MDA, Wing is the technological wonder of High Tech Computer Corp. (HTC), the world’s leading provider of Microsoft Windows Mobile-based products.

Here’s a video of the phone from MyMoible911.com:

As released from the official T-Mobile announcement today, here are the Key features of the T-Mobile Wing: