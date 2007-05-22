T-Mobile Unviels Wing: First US Windows Mobile 6 Smartphone

It’s official. Now that T-mobile has kicked it’s MDA, powered by Windows Mobile 5, to the curb, the mobile service provider has unveiled it’s latest smartphone. Named Wing, the phone is available exclusively for T-Mobile and is the first release of a Windows Mobile 6 capable phone in the U.S.
Like the MDA, Wing is the technological wonder of High Tech Computer Corp. (HTC), the world’s leading provider of Microsoft Windows Mobile-based products.
Here’s a video of the phone from MyMoible911.com:
As released from the official T-Mobile announcement today, here are the Key features of the T-Mobile Wing:
- Compact, powerful smartphone with large external touch screen and stylus
- Slide-out screen exposing full QWERTY keypad
- Soft-touch exterior with deep blue color
- Wi-Fi and EDGE-enabled high-speed Internet access
- Full HTML Web browsing
- Support for Microsoft Office Mobile enables document viewing and editing
- Windows Live for Windows Mobile including Windows Live Messenger, Windows Live Hotmail, Live Search, and Windows Live Spaces
- Direct Push e-mail available with Exchange Server 2003 SP2 and later; Windows Live Hotmail also supports push mail
- T-Mobile’s myFaves
- Voice dialing, voice commands and voice recorder
- Bluetooth connectivity
- 2.0 megapixel camera with 8x digital zoom
- Video capture and playback music and video player
- Micro SD memory card slot
- 2.8-inch diagonal, 65,000 color screen with 240×320 pixels
- 2.3 x 4.3 x 0.7 inches; 6.0 ounces
- 850, 900, 1800 and 1900 MHz
- GSM/GPRS/EDGE/Wi-Fi
While it may be hard for the untrained eye to notice any real differences between the Wing and its predecessor, the MDA, other than the outward physical appearance, what seems to matter here most is what’s under the hood. According to a number of benchmark tests run by MyMoible911.com, it’s clear that the Wing is a much more robust and efficient device for e-mail and Web functionality, as well as overall computing capabilities.