Can Corporate Ethics be Rated?

A relatively new magazine called Ethisphere has come out with its second issue, featuring the “2007 World’s Most Ethical Companies.”

It looks like quite a piece of work. Ethisphere explains: “In assembling the 2007 rankings of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, the researchers and editors of Ethisphere examined more than 5,000 companies across 30 separate industries looking for true ethical leadership.” Among the winners: Alcoa, General Electric, Kellogg, Eaton, and Caterpillar.

It’s hard to get a fix on how Ethisphere actually pulled off this apparently ambitious assessment; the methodology brochure is slick, but kinda light on facts. Since I’ve helped run the Fast Company/Monitor Group Social Capitalist Awards and similar projects over the last few years, though, I know exactly how hard it is to attempt to quantify stuff like “innovation.” Seriously rating 5000 companies? That’s an endeavor that would seem to require either a Web 2.0-like technology that asks thousands of stakeholders to participate–or else many millions of dollars in traditional research.

(Ethisphere, by the way, is a publication of the Ethisphere Council, which was started by Corpedia, an ethics consulting firm; the Practicing Law Institute; and Lexis/Nexis.)

What Ethisphere does indicate, however, is that its assessment was concerned with the structures and processes companies have set up in attempts to encourage and support ethical behavior–rather than with the behavior itself. Alcoa, for instance, is lauded for establishing an “Ethics and Compliance Council,” which “presents findings to the Board on a quarterly basis.” Fine and good, but does that make Alcoa per se a more ethical company? Of course not.

Sara Olsen, a co-founder of SVT Group who helped research our March feature Measured Progress on building non-financial metrics into investment decisions, comments on the four criteria Ethisphere did define for ethical businesses: