Weird Twist on Internet Dating

What has happened to good old-fashioned Internet dating? As meeting significant others online has become more mainstream and accepted, I have noticed that the kind of dating websites out there are becoming more and more specialized.

I recently came across a dating website that is relatively new to the mix — a site called Motodate — and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to point it out. The premise of the site is to connect people who first see each other from their cars while sitting in traffic. The way it works is through a kind of tagging system that members use to identify themselves on the road. Once someone signs up for a membership and creates their profile, Motodate sends them a sticker with a four-digit code to put on their car window.

That way, when someone driving next to you thinks you are cute (or vice versa) all they have to do is remember the four-digit code and then they have a way to contact you, even after you drive into the sunset.

You’re probably thinking, “What? Is this for real???” because I certainly thought that when I first came across the site. And while I give its founder, Tim Baudler, credit for his innovative concept, there are way too many questions surrounding the idea. First of all, for people who aren’t familiar with Motodate, there might be many missed opportunities to meet the person of your dreams. Without a major publicity campaign, how is a sticker in your window really going to get someone’s attention? And, even on the chance that someone does know about Motodate, not everyone is good at remembering numbers. It’s one of those things that sounds really good in theory, but may be too impractical to actually work.

The idea also raises some concerns about stalker behavior. I can’t help but think that signing up for this dating service will make members more susceptible to being contacted by weirdos.

While there are one too many kinks for me, I can still appreciate the creativity that went into tapping the market of singles in big cities. And with traffic now a growing headache in many cities across the country why not test out the idea? Growing up in the unbearably traffic-clogged city of Los Angeles, I am all too familiar with the silent flirting that can occur during those long hours of desperation on the highway.