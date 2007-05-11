Apple and the Media

At Apple’s shareholder meeting , the scandal over stock options backdating came up and Steve Jobs reiterated his cooperation with the SEC. It surprised me that the stock issue came up again. I thought Apple’s story in the media had moved past this. It seems certain individuals don’t want the media to move on. But it is inevitable that the media will forget the backdated stocks and Steve Jobs’ alleged involvement.

On June 11, Apple will be holding another World Wide Developer’s Conference. As with past WWDCs, many websites will be covering the announcements Steve Jobs makes in his infamous keynotes. Besides details about Apple’s new OS, Leopard, Jobs will most likely share the final details on the launch of the iPhone occurring later that month. The media will be all over the iPhone and stock options will be all but forgotten — I am sure I will be guilty of this when I blog the keynote.

Apple has always kept a tight control over the message they put out to the media, even suing websites that leak info. And Steve Jobs with his so-called reality distortion field will continue to be the media’s focus. Should it be any different? Does the media have an obligation to fight Apple’s official story?