AOL: More Beta Blues?

By Ellen McGirt1 minute Read

Some Fast food for thought: One of my favorite Internet experts (and fellow FC’er) pointed out a striking similarity between AOL.com’s new beta homepage and Yahoo’s. It does seem to be a remarkable…homage. (Check out our friends at Techcrunch
for some pointed commentary on the matter.) So how has innovation in web design become an afterthought for a company of AOL’s size? Does being big necessarily mean that you are doomed to simply chase the competition? Will the entire web look the same one day?

