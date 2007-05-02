Have You Forgiven JetBlue?

Recently, I sat down with David Neeleman, JetBlue’s CEO, to hear about the aftereffects of its high-profile meltdown in February and his strategy for leading through crisis. Before the piece hit the presses, we sent an advance copy to members of our reader panel and asked how they thought he did.

We ran a few of the comments alongside the article. But my editor and I read them all. I encourage you do to the same (here’s the link). They offer a revealing look at how customers respond to missteps and apologies, particularly by a company known for providing smart, attentive service prior to the fiasco.

FC readers responded with a mix of skepticism:

“He is just doing his job.”

“There was obviously a failure of imagination.”

And disappointment:

“I don’t think he took enough personal blame.”

But also realism:

“Anyone who will not forgive Jetblue doesn’t fly very much.”

And admiration:

“David Neeleman certainly did the right thing for taking responsibility for the problems. Refreshing to see a CEO do that.”

As well as apprehension:

“He’s raised customer expectations even higher.”