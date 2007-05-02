We Digg It!

The story is already running rampant through the blogosphere — News ranking site, Digg.com will not let the man bring it down!

Last night, thousands of Digg users revolted when a code that unlocked copyrighted DVDs was taken off the site after reaching front page status. Geeks across the Web united to post the link in any form possible, from a song on YouTube to cryptic messages on blogs. Soon, the front page of Digg was teaming with copies of the code and the site administrators couldn’t keep up with the overwhelming power of their creation.

Kevin Rose, a founder and chief architect, and Digg soon gave in to the power of the people. In Diggtheblog he said:

Today was an insane day. And as the founder of Digg, I just wanted to post my thoughts…

In building and shaping the site I’ve always tried to stay as hands on as possible. We’ve always given site moderation (digging/burying) power to the community. Occasionally we step in to remove stories that violate our terms of use (eg. linking to pornography, illegal downloads, racial hate sites, etc.). So today was a difficult day for us. We had to decide whether to remove stories containing a single code based on a cease and desist declaration. We had to make a call, and in our desire to avoid a scenario where Digg would be interrupted or shut down, we decided to comply and remove the stories with the code.

But now, after seeing hundreds of stories and reading thousands of comments, you’ve made it clear. You’d rather see Digg go down fighting than bow down to a bigger company. We hear you, and effective immediately we won’t delete stories or comments containing the code and will deal with whatever the consequences might be.

If we lose, then what the hell, at least we died trying.