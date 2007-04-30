Lone Rangers in Cyberspace: How Can we Protect Ourselves?

I’ve spent the last few days trying desperately to get into my hotmail account and being unable to do so. That irksome error message — this page cannot be displayed — is so exasperatingly embedded in my brain that I’ve caught the words dancing unrestrainedly through my head on the long subway ride to and from work.

The sneak preview of new email messages that MSN tantalizingly flashes at me when I sign onto messenger is the closest I can get to finding out who responded to my Craigslist posts, what my dad had to say about yesterday’s abominable cricket final, whether my movie plans for tonight have been confirmed, and of course who posted on my Facebook wall. My whole week (not to mention my mood) is affected; this currently ranks pretty high on my list of the most inconvenient of inconveniences.

Wondering about how I — a single individual — am so disturbed by this temporary (I hope) lapse in one of my daily communication mechanisms leads me to marvel at the inordinately high levels of my dependence on my email, my cell phone, the Internet, and basically any form of digital communication/information gathering in general. It also leads me to wonder about the effect that such lapses can have on larger groups and their ability to function.

In the last decade or so, the control of fundamental processes like banking, manufacturing, communication, electricity and others have transitioned into having a heavy dependence on cyberspace for their functioning. This has undeniably decreased costs and increased productivity, but in the process it has also altered the logistics of day-to-day functioning.

The alteration has created security risks that are different and far more serious: information in the ‘real world’ can be locked up or stored away — unless you can grab a key or steal someone’s letters, access is restricted. In cyberspace, the possibilities are endless and the pervasive worry nowadays is that cyberattacks can cause serious disruption of critical operations on a national, possibly global scale.

A US government report on Cyberspace vulnerabilities explains: “Not only does cyberspace provide the ability to exploit weaknesses in our critical infrastructures, but it also provides a fulcrum for leveraging physical attacks by allowing the possibility of disrupting communications, hindering U.S. defensive or offensive response, or delaying emergency responders who would be essential following a physical attack.”