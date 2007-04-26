Take Our Kids To Work Day Guest Blogger

Today the children of Fast Company, Inc. Magazine, Inc.com and FastCompany.com have gathered at the offices shared by their parents for annual Take Our Kids to Work day. These kids who are of a variety of different ages have spent the morning seeing what it’s like to work at a magazine or website. So far they’ve toured the office, made their own magazines (with pictures of themselves on the cover), had a pizza lunch, colored t-shirts and learned magic tricks from Dylan Fitch (Executive Producer). We even got to interview the staff on video camera. They plan to spend the rest of the day here with their parents at Mansueto Digital.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens