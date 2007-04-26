Take Our Kids To Work Day Guest Blogger

Today the children of Fast Company , Inc. Magazine, Inc.com and FastCompany.com have gathered at the offices shared by their parents for annual Take Our Kids to Work day. These kids who are of a variety of different ages have spent the morning seeing what it’s like to work at a magazine or website. So far they’ve toured the office, made their own magazines (with pictures of themselves on the cover), had a pizza lunch, colored t-shirts and learned magic tricks from Dylan Fitch (Executive Producer). We even got to interview the staff on video camera. They plan to spend the rest of the day here with their parents at Mansueto Digital.