HSBC Bank Giving the Green Away

“How many lightbulbs does it take to change the environment?” I heard these words this morning while getting dressed. This radio commercial from international bank HSBC was pushing a new initiative to give “ Green Kits ” to its customers. Another commercial stated that if everyone in American recycled 10% of their newspapers, we would save 25 million trees each year.

After mentioning energy efficient light bulbs, the announcer stated that HSBC’s green program could save your business money. It is interesting that this program targets businesses, besides personal banking. The Green Kits offer a variety of ecofriendly products: from a CFL, to a reusable shopping bag. There is even a subscription to National Geographic’s TheGreenGuide newsletter for environmental living. And with each new account opened by new customers, the bank will make a donation to a green charity.

And with the assertion that in 2005 they were the first major bank to become carbon neutral, HSBC seems to be doing more than giving lip service to a trend for marketing purposes. It makes me wonder what other businesses can do to promote sustainability and the growing green movement around the country.