Caught by a Queen

I have gotten some interesting comments on a post I wrote last week about internet safety. One parent urged other parents to try posing as a “hottie” online to see how their child responds. While another young adult found this to be the end of good parent/child communication. Regardless of who you agree with, there are people out there who are trying to catch child predators through this method. One of the most famous people to lure in the bad guys is now-reformed Miss America, Lauren Nelson. Nelson did a recent stint with the Suffolk County police to lure online predators to a house where police were waiting. The results of her efforts will be aired on America’s Most Wanted.