We’ve Been Nominated for an EPpy Award

FastCompany.com and its sister site Inc.com have both been nominated as finalists for the Best National Magazine-Affiliated Web Site 2007 EPpy Award.

The 2007 EPpy Awards, which are sponsored by Editor & Publisher and MediaWeek magazines. The finalists were announced today. EPpy winners will be revealed at the Interactive Media Conference and Trade Show in Miami on May 24.

The 2007 EPpy Awards competition is expressly designed to honor Internet sites that are affiliated with the media industry, and especially newspapers, television networks and affiliates, radio networks, syndicated shows, local radio stations, and magazines.