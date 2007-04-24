Office Space: The Shwag (finally)

A mere eight years after the blockbuster movie, ThinkGeek brings us “The Office Space Kit.” Included: One red stapler (of course); one Initech mug; 5 TPS Report cover sheets; a “PC Load Letter” copy machine sticker; a starter flair; and various other stuff.

One has to wonder: Did it take 20th Century Fox this long to figure out it had an underground hit on its hands? Its lawyers spent eight years working out the licensing terms? Does this mean that a sequel might finally be in the works? (Please, no…)