“Pimp My Ride” Goes Green with Governor Schwarzenegger

With a little help from California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger , MTV and the “Pimp My Ride” crew prove that going green can get extreme.

As part of a very special Earth Day episode airing April 22nd at 1 pm ET/PT, Governor Schwarzenegger visits Xzibit, Mad Mike, and the entire “Pimp My Ride” crew at G.A.S. (Galpin Auto Sports), as they take aim on a ’65 Chevy Impala, and give it a one of a kind ecological alteration. Ultimately proving that power and preservation can co-exist thanks to partners at Galpin, Imperium Renewables, General Motors and others, the Impala gets an 800 horsepower diesel engine that will run on biodiesel, turning it into one extraordinary clean machine.

“I would like to thank MTV and the entire “Pimp my Ride” crew for shining the spotlight on the importance of alternative fuels and the fight against global warming. I am very encouraged by the great potential in converting vehicles to run on biodiesel as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Governor Schwarzenegger. “I am pleased that the power of MTV’s message will reach an audience throughout California and the nation to reinforce the benefits of alternative-fuel vehicles and protecting our environment.”