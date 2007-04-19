Is “Green” the New Organic?

Vanity Fair is doing it. The Week is doing it. Even Wal-Mart is doing it. Everyone is going green. So, here’s a riddle for you: When is green no longer green? Answer: When it’s a green marketing machine.

Just like organic, someone obviously got the memo that green is the trend du jour. And many companies jumped on the bandwagon because green wasn’t just good business practice, but it made dollars and cents.

But now that the buzz about green has reached a critical mass, the consumer no longer knows who’s green or what green even means? And that’s exactly the point I’m afraid. If no one knows what green is, then anyone and everyone can say they’re green and no one can tell the difference. And it’s oh-so-PC right now to say we’re green because who doesn’t want to breathe clean air and drink clean water and save the planet for their children. Even the most anti-green of businesses and politicians know that green is good for them.

It’s just like when organic was first introduced. At first it was a specialized product with standards as to what it meant to be organic. Consumers didn’t mind paying extra to buy a product they thought was better for them. But now it seems like every product in the store is touted as organic, which is a real buzz kill to a company’s niche appeal.

So, do the companies who claim to be green really care anymore about the environment than other companies? Or do they only see dollar signs in their future? It’s hard to say, but the fact that even Wal-Mart carries organics now, shows the power of marketing. I mean, a company whose average spending on health benefits for its employees is 30 percent less than its competitors is suddenly health-conscious, has to raise eyebrows. Wal-Mart’s move shows that going green isn’t just about making people healthier. It’s about greening a company’s image, adding value to their products, and making money.

And Wal-Mart isn’t denying this. Wal-Mart chief executive Lee Scott invited Al Gore to show his movie “An Inconvenient Truth” and speak to Wal-Mart employees. Gore is a big proponent of green, but he’s made it clear that going green can be economically viable too. In addition to bringing Gore on board, Scott hired Glenn Prickett of Conservation International as a consultant about sustainable practices. The result: By eliminating energy usage by 30 percent, reducing waste by 25 percent in three years, and by investing $500 million in sustainability projects, Wal-Mart will save money and improve its image in the process.