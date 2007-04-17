Virginia Tech–and America–Mourn on Facebook

As we all mourn the loss of 32 Virginia Tech students , it should come as no surprise that Americans–and particularly college students–have congregated on Facebook to grieve together. Many memorial groups have made Facebook pages, including one entitled, “A tribute to those who passed at the Virginia Tech Shooting” with more than 107,000 members and 550 discussion boards as of 11 a.m. EST today.

Sometimes in all the hype about Web 2.0 and the technology and money behind it, it’s easy to lose track of an important component of this brave new world–people. Today Facebook reminds us of the power of social networking to bring us together. Much will be written on this blog and others about Facebook’s role—a mix of mourning and newsgathering–in the aftermath of the tragic events of April 16, 2007 in Blacksburg, Va. But for now…