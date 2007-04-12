Facebook: We’re Laughing With You. Mostly.

At some point a company or service gets so big that people make fun of it. (The public, not just family members.) Awareness in the form of pan-cultural parody is probably a good thing; it certainly marks a tipping point of relevance for any brand. (And, of course, if you use nonsense terms like “pan-cultural parody” it all sounds less mean than it can sometimes be.) So, in what is no doubt a tip of the hat to their growing cultural heft, people are starting to go out of their way to make fun of Facebook.

Facebook is still in many ways a niche site – the experience, albeit defining, of a very specific group of people, namely college students. As a result, the universe of users who know Facebook well enough to understand inside jokes about the site is also pretty narrowly defined. But even if you only have a rudimentary understanding of how the site works, you’ll get the general idea pretty quickly. (In fact tribute/parody sites often have a funny way of helping you understand how the site functions.) And you’ll probably be amazed at the amount of time that people who should probably be studying (or working) are spending making fun of the fact that they are spending too much time on Facebook. Either way, when SNL finally makes fun of Facebook, we can all feel good about knowing that we were laughing at, er with, them first.

Here’s a skit, from a group called Penn Masala, who bill themselves as the world’s first and premier Hindi a cappella group. It’s performed to tune of the Enrique Iglesias’ song Hero – with a bit of Bollywood flair thrown in – and makes fun of some of the voyeuristic possibilities of the site. It’s enjoyed over a million views. From one commenter: “wow, that was retarted and disturbing.” You be the judge.

One group of filmmakers “Not Drunk Enough Productions,” turned the company into a scrawny, ever-present Big Brother character in “The Facebook Movie: They Know.”

In this particularly well-produced video, student filmmakers manage to make fun of both Facebook and eHarmony.

This is a short film about a boy who uses Facebook as a substitute for actual social interaction, courtesy of Nate Daniels. For the amateur anthropologists out there, it offers some interesting insight into the thought processes and dating habits of the young white male college student. (This is only part one; if you feel like you need to see more, part two is easy to find.)

This podcast from The RhettandLinKast does a pretty good job of both explaining and mocking the site.