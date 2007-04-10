When Managed Travel Isn’t

Resource Center Columnist and Director of Marketing for Amadeus North America, Owen Wild, writes:
“Many companies think they’re managing their travel “spend” very well, but really aren’t. The reality for many is that “managed travel” often isn’t because it is managed so lightly as to be nearly invisible (and certainly ineffectual).
But actual managed travel actually creates a better buying experience for road warriors by reducing wasted time, slashing stress, and cutting company costs.”
Learn more about how managed travel can benefit your company in Wild’s latest column.