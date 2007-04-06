Agents to the All-Stars

It’s not uncommon to draw parallels between the worlds of professional sports and business. Business leaders, like athletes, work with coaches . Statistics can make or break an organization.

And now… athletes are making their way into the world of entertainment. It’s nothing new that athletes are endorsing products and services. (George Forman, anyone?) And it’s no big deal that athletes work with agents.

But it’s interesting to note that athletes are beginning to align themselves with the kinds of agents who work with Hollywood superstars and other celebrities. The Creative Artists Agency has built a once-boutique side business — CAA Sports — into an entertainment industry heavyweight.

What do you think that means for the world of sports? The world of entertainment? Soon, every athlete might be able to spend it like Beckham.