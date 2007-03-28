Who’s Subsidizing That New Airbus Bus? Us!

The arrival of Airbus’ big-bus airplane in the U.S. last week was the occasion for lots of breathless coverage in the media. The A380, the largest passenger plane in history, did a kind of fashion-runway pirouette across the U.S., visiting JFK International , LAX , O’Hare , and Dulles outside Washington, DC.

The Airbus A380 is an engineering marvel — it has 5,920 square feet of passenger deck space; outfitted for commercial flights, it will have 18 bathrooms and 16 doorways. The luxury version that came to the U.S. seated 519 passengers; configured for all coach class, the cabins could squeeze in 850 people.

The plane also cost Airbus $19 billion to develop, is two years late, and its production problems cost Airbus’ CEO his job. Airbus has orders for just 156 of the planes from 14 airlines — and no U.S. carrier has ordered the plane, which has a list price of $300 million. Airbus needs to sell 400 to break even on production costs.

But something barely discussed (and often omitted altogether) in the stories about the plane’s arrival here is what the A380 is costing U.S. flyers and taxpayers.

The big plane is costing us not just millions of dollars, but hundreds of millions.

We have a remarkably inconsistent attitude about government subsidies of business. When companies become unpopular, “taxpayer support” becomes a big target. One of the most effective strategies for attacking Wal-Mart has to been to detail the billions of dollars in routine subsidies that Wal-Mart receives, from local governments providing incentives to state health programs providing medical care to Wal-Mart families.