Eye on Corporate Design

A Website About Corporate Identity is a Dutch project that addresses the “visual representation of an organization, including its logo, design, typefaces and colours, as well as its philosophy” and offers a number of related resources.

Of special interest is the Corporate Identity Catalogue, which features brief design snapshots of the logos of hundreds of companies and organizations. Each entry details information such as who designed the logo, what typeface it uses, reference colors, and the like. While it’d be great if it were easier to see the collection of logos at a glance, this is worth some time — and at least a dozen clicks.