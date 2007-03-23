Will Apple Divide and Conquer?

Apple’s bid to control your TV has been released. Apple TV is a box you connect to your television. You transfer photos, videos (including high definition) and music to it from your computer. You can then watch it, or listen to it, on your television. It is basically an extension of iTunes and the iPod to your TV. Will people pay the $299 to let Apple take over their living room?

It seems to me that Apple TV will not be particularly successful beyond the Mac faithful. People have been downloading videos to watch on their televisions for years through Media PCs. Microsoft even extended this functionality to the Xbox 360. No, as Steve Jobs said himself, Apple’s next great endeavor is letting them take over your mobile experience.

Apple’s iPhone is more ambitious and has the potential to get in the hands of more of the public than any other Apple device has before. Though the high price, $500 or $600, may be a barrier to many, the rumored rebates from official iPhone carrier Cingular could help with that.

Despite releasing Apple TV, and releasing any of the supposed Mac updates coming later this year, Apple’s focus has become the iPhone–just look at the television commercial airing. Will this strategy bring them more success than even the ubiquitous iPod? Or are they overextending themselves with moves to conquer the living room and the mobile space?