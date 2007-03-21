Gatekeeper Google’s Unbreakable Algorithm

It seems we spend a lot of time talking about lawsuits filed against Google these days, what with Sumner Redstone’s $1 billion swing at the Web giant and all.

But it’s a smaller suit just dismissed by Judge Jeremy Fogel of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that may have larger implications and is infinitely more interesting.

KinderStart.com, a Norwalk, Connecticut-based company, claiming to be “the largest (and most popular) indexed directory and search engine focused on children zero to seven on the ‘net” sued Google in March 2006 alleging it had defamed the site by cutting it from its Web search ranking system. It argued that Google was behaving anticompetitively by skewing its search results to maintain its search industry dominance, reserving its top search placements for those paying premium fees.

But last Friday the judge quietly threw the case out, ruling:

“KinderStart had failed to explain how Google caused injury to it by a provably false statement … as distinguished from an unfavorable opinion about KinderStart.com’s importance.”

The ruling seems to be on solid legal ground, but here’s the thing: even if Google purposefully bumped a would-be competitor down in its rankings to maintain its global dominance, nobody would be able to prove it.

PageRank, Google’s trademarked process where a numeric value represents how important a page is on the Web, in only part of the secret sauce that makes the search engine so tasty.