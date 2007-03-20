Yahoo Moves Past Google in Phone Search Engines

Google may stand atop the world of desktop computer’s search engines, but in the mobile world Yahoo! just leap-frogged Google by beating them to a search engine for phones.

Yahoo! even sent a direct jab to Larry Page and Sergey Brin’s company when Marco Boerries, senior vice president of Yahoo’s division Connected Life, said in the press release announcing the launch of the company’s mobile phone search: “It delivers a mobile-optimized search experience that understands what consumers are looking for and presents answers directly in the results — not just a list of Web links to PC sites.”

Though Yahoo’s stock doesn’t compare to Google’s, standing $414 per share behind, could this signify a clink in the armor of Google?

Not likely.

Yahoo! was the search engine giant long before Google’s servers were up and running. Yahoo! may have accomplished mobile search before Google, but it must be far superior before Google finds a way to do the same. It must provide an easy format and significant results. That is why Google stands atop the search engine market share with over 61%, while Yahoo treads water just above 23%, according to compete.com.

I have not tested the search engine, and I can not say for sure how it works on mobile devices, but by looking at Boerries’ quote, I can guess that the company has accomplished an easy way to search. Good, for argument’s sake, first requirement down. But that still does not mean Yahoo! has won.