LiveMansion: An Unfortunate Attempt at a Movie

Last night I went to an event hosted by Ckrush, an entertainment company, at Pressure Bar near Union Square. The company is developing a horror movie, LiveMansion: The Movie, using the American Idol model of doing business. While in theory, this sounds like a great idea — letting the public pick the cast and director via internet voting — there is definitely a reason why this is someone’s job when a movie is made. I thought the concept was pretty cool. It’s great to see media companies using the technology of the times (in this case, social networking) to really connect with an audience, but it also has its flaws. The American public doesn’t always know what a talented individual looks like. I mean — Clay Aiken — need I say more.

The event consisted mostly of watching terrible interesting audition tapes and then listening to John Leguizamo and two unknown actors (Michael Rappaport wasn’t able to make it) critique the performances. Let’s just say, this doesn’t look like this movie is going to be winning any Oscars. Funnyman Leguizamo seemed to agree that there wasn’t a talented one in the bunch.

But judge for yourself. Cast your vote at LiveMansion.com.