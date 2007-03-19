Going Green to Get Your Green?

Word has come out that Wal-Mart will be asking electronics suppliers to keep track of the environmental impact of their products. Manufacturers will fill out sustainability scorecards that the mega-retailer will distribute to customers, starting in 2008.
As the house the Sam Walton built continues to embrace green wares and sustainable practices, such as the move to embrace compact fluorescent lightbulbs and organic produce, will customers respond? Will eco-friendliness, besides helping their PR image, help sales?