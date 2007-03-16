Sumner Redstone’s Master Strategy with YouTube

Is 83-year-old media-mogul Sumner Redstone the crypt keeper of a dying behemoth being dragged into the 21st century kicking and screaming (and suing), or a shrewd old man making would-be Web partners dance his hokey-pokey ?

The answer appears to be both.

Two days after Sumner’s Viacom Inc. announced that it was suing YouTube to the tune of $1 billion (go ahead and put your pinky to the corner of your mouth like Dr. Evil) for “massive intentional copyright infringement,” Sumner’s CBS Corp. announced a deal to launch CBS Sports NCAA Tournament Channel on YouTube.

The channel is sponsored by Pontiac and will feature NCAA tournament game clips and highlights in near realtime. The site will also show postgame press conferences and other tournament video. As part of the deal, YouTube will encourage users to vote on their favorite “Game Changing Performances” at NCAASports.com and the top vote-earning team will be announced live on CBS during halftime of the championship game on Monday, April 2. The winning team’s school will receive a $100,000 general scholarship from Pontiac, but not a Pontiac (Can you say 1981 Turbo Trans Am? Vroom, vroom!).

While the prospect of watching Coach K explain Duke’s early exit from the March Madness over and over again is indeed appealing, the deal does make you wonder if old Sumner has gone off his meds.

Ok, ok, I get it; this may be a brilliant carrot-and-stick ploy by the $7.7 billion-dollar-man to lure potential Web partners into working in his content-control paradigm at the same time that he spanks them like misbehaving great grandchildren.