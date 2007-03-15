Buyer, I Hardly Know Her

When this bit of news crossed my transom — Cisco buying WebEx — my jaw dropped… and I wasn’t sure why.

In recent weeks, Cisco has acquired NeoPath, Five Across — and therefore, Tribe.net, an also-ran social networking service with untold promise — and Reactivity. Each deal is important, sure, but the aggregate, the whole is even moreseo.

My jaw had dropped, so I was at a bit of a loss. To make sense, I messaged my Twitter network — a Dodgeball-like groupmind accessible via Web, IM, and SMS — the following missive:

Why do I think this is important?

Within 15 minutes, I got the following reply:

Cisco is really making some smart picks. Cisco has the network and devices and picking up content and context tools

Of coursel

Cisco, a company previously based on pipes, in a loose sense, is now concentrating on what flows through those pipes. It’s a Microsoft play. It’s a Google play. It’s also more elegant than that.