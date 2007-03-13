Last.fm Gets Power from The Orchard

The Orchard, a digital distribution vehicle for music, has formed a lot of partnerships lately with record labels and mobile carriers and content providers. But none of these partnerships will revolutionize the business quite as much as a recent deal with 15 million user strong Last.fm , a social music platform where users share their listening habits and thereby recommend music to other users.

The Orchard now has a licensing agreement with Last.fm that will provide the Last.fm community with over one million tracks, from 73 countries, and every music genre. Last.fm could end up being the boost in the arm that independents need. This deal puts The Orchard’s catalogue in front of millions of users across the world, and will be a true test of whether the wisdom of the crowd has the ability to put the recorded music industry back on track.