The Great Climate Race Is On

Now this is the kind of competition we at Fast Company like to see. Tony vs. Arnold. The UK vs. the U.S. The challenge: Who can be tougher on carbon emissions?

As you might recall, California Governor, March FC coverboy, and Fast 50 winner Arnold Schwarzenegger took the early lead with the California Global Warming Solutions Act, which went into effect this year. It’s the first law to require companies to reduce carbon emissions (dangerous greenhouse gases) by 25 percent by 2020. Snap!

Yesterday, British Prime Minister Tony Blair one-upped the Gov with a draft of the Climate Change Bill, which calls for reductions of 60 percent by 2050. It’s bloody on!

Okay, so these two pols are actually partners on the issue. They’ve even signed an agreement to share technology to combat global warming. But what we need to tackle a crisis this complex and urgent is more competition. We’ve had a race to the moon and an arms race. Now it’s time for the climate race. California’s into it. Great. All we need is a really big country, say, I dunno, a super power. The Governor said as much during our Fast 50 interview. The U.S. has got to get in the game.