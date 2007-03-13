SXSW: 7th Annual Bloggies

Adam Pash and Gina Trapani of Lifehacker presenting awards at the 7th Annual Weblog Awards at SXSW.

Though many are congratulating Twitter for its win in the blog category of the SXSW 10th Annual Web Awards because it qualified as a site that revolutionizes the power of publishing by providing regularly updated content of a personal or professional nature, on Monday blog writers and creators received their due at the 7th Annual Weblog Awards. PostSecret won the most categories, including “Best Weblog of the Year.” Congratulations to all.

Here are the winners:

Best Application for Weblogs

YouTube

Best Australian or New Zealand Weblog

The Breakfast Blog