advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

SXSW: 7th Annual Bloggies

By Lynne d Johnson1 minute Read
419734951_d3ab1f01fc.jpg


(photo courtesy swirlspice)

advertisement

Adam Pash and Gina Trapani of Lifehacker presenting awards at the 7th Annual Weblog Awards at SXSW.

Though many are congratulating Twitter for its win in the blog category of the SXSW 10th Annual Web Awards because it qualified as a site that revolutionizes the power of publishing by providing regularly updated content of a personal or professional nature, on Monday blog writers and creators received their due at the 7th Annual Weblog Awards. PostSecret won the most categories, including “Best Weblog of the Year.” Congratulations to all.

Here are the winners:

Best Application for Weblogs
YouTube

Best Australian or New Zealand Weblog
The Breakfast Blog

Best Asian Weblog
Tokyo Girl Down Under

Best African or Middle Eastern Weblog
Secret Dubai Diary

Best European Weblog
My Boyfriend Is a Twat

Best British or Irish Weblog
Girl With a One-Track Mind

Best Latin American Weblog
Cooking Diva

Best Canadian Weblog
Drawn!

Best American Weblog
Cute Overload

Best Photography of a Weblog
Flickr Blog

Best Craft Weblog
MAKE: Blog

Best Food Weblog
Help! I Have a Fire in My Kitchen

Best Sports Weblog
Arseblog

Best Weblog About Music
Pitchfork

Best Entertainment Weblog
Go Fug Yourself

Best Weblog About Politics
Wonkette

Best Web Development Weblog
A List Apart

Best Computers or Technology Weblog
Gizmodo

Best Topical Weblog
PostSecret

Best GLBT Weblog
PerezHilton.com

Best Teen Blog
It’s Raining Noodles!

Most Humorous Weblog
Go Fug Yourself

Best Writing of a Weblog
Waiter Rant

Best Group Weblog
Lifehacker

Best Community Weblog
PostSecret

Best Designed Weblog
Gizmodo
Best-Kept Secret Weblog
Confessions of a Pioneer Woman

Best New Weblog
Say No To Crack

Lifetime Achievement
Slashdot

Weblog of the Year
PostSecret

 

tags technorati :
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life