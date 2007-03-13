SXSW: 7th Annual Bloggies

(photo courtesy swirlspice)
Adam Pash and Gina Trapani of Lifehacker presenting awards at the 7th Annual Weblog Awards at SXSW.
Though many are congratulating Twitter for its win in the blog category of the SXSW 10th Annual Web Awards because it qualified as a site that revolutionizes the power of publishing by providing regularly updated content of a personal or professional nature, on Monday blog writers and creators received their due at the 7th Annual Weblog Awards. PostSecret won the most categories, including “Best Weblog of the Year.” Congratulations to all.
Here are the winners:
Best Application for Weblogs
YouTube
Best Australian or New Zealand Weblog
The Breakfast Blog
Best Asian Weblog
Tokyo Girl Down Under
Best African or Middle Eastern Weblog
Secret Dubai Diary
Best European Weblog
My Boyfriend Is a Twat
Best British or Irish Weblog
Girl With a One-Track Mind
Best Latin American Weblog
Cooking Diva
Best Canadian Weblog
Drawn!
Best American Weblog
Cute Overload
Best Photography of a Weblog
Flickr Blog
Best Craft Weblog
MAKE: Blog
Best Food Weblog
Help! I Have a Fire in My Kitchen
Best Sports Weblog
Arseblog
Best Weblog About Music
Pitchfork
Best Entertainment Weblog
Go Fug Yourself
Best Weblog About Politics
Wonkette
Best Web Development Weblog
A List Apart
Best Computers or Technology Weblog
Gizmodo
Best Topical Weblog
PostSecret
Best GLBT Weblog
PerezHilton.com
Best Teen Blog
It’s Raining Noodles!
Most Humorous Weblog
Go Fug Yourself
Best Writing of a Weblog
Waiter Rant
Best Group Weblog
Lifehacker
Best Community Weblog
PostSecret
Best Designed Weblog
Gizmodo
Best-Kept Secret Weblog
Confessions of a Pioneer Woman
Best New Weblog
Say No To Crack
Lifetime Achievement
Slashdot
Weblog of the Year
PostSecret