Thursday is Careday

This Thurday marks the launch of Caredays, a monthlong service-stravaganza facilitated by the Center for Companies that Care. Caredays is an annual, national initiative to engage individuals and employers in activities that foster great work environments—and to collaboratively address a challenging social issue.

So last year, employers collected funds to purchase athletic equipment for five Mississippi school districts that had been hit by Hurricane Katrina. (Participating companies went on a “Care-a-van” to visit the schools they had connected with.)

This year, the plan is to provide medical supplies to three non-profit community health clinics. Individual employees can participate by following a handy calendar of activities—and donating accordingly. Employers can register their plan for company-wide fundraising programs.

It’s a neat program: an opportunity for a small act of charity—and better, a national commitment to service.