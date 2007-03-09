SXSW Twittering

“…a messaging tool and community that connects you to your networks via short messages. Unlike IM or SMS that are requests for dialogue, Twitter messages are location free broadcasts communicating – What are you doing?”

Well I’m here in Austin at SXSW Interactive, where Twitter just happens to be all the rage and a Web Awards finalist. Twitter is the perfect social networking tool for an event like SXSWi, a place where you’re often looking for people and can’t find them. Well the good folks at SXSWi set up a Twitter profile that will Flash update its friends’ profiles here (that’s everyone @ SXSWi and their activity), as well as on monitors at the event. Can’t wait to see how it all plays out and whether it fosters new friendships.