BofA Goes Green

It looks like Bank of America (BofA) is trying to be the bank of Al Gore.

America’s largest retail bank has already cast its vote in the illegal immigration issue, and on Tuesday BofA weighed in on the global warming debate, announcing what may be the largest environmentally conscious corporate project in history: BofA is committing $20-billion as seed money to support the growth of environmentally friendly businesses that will help reduce global warming.

Over the next decade, Bank of America will earmark funds to lend to companies interested in creating green services or constructing energy-frugal office buildings, reports the Los Angeles Times.

“This is intended to be good business as well as the right thing to do,” said Anne Finucane, chief marketing officer for Charlotte, N.C.-based bank, told the times.

Reuters reports that on the consumer side, the bank will issue a credit card where use will result in contributions by the bank to greenhouse gas reduction projects, and a mortgage giving borrowers a reduced interest rate or $1,000 back if they buy energy-efficient homes.

Hmmm…a credit card that gives you airline miles or some sort of carbon credit to somebody else? Tough choice.