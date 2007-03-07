Microsoft’s Futile Attempt at Search Engines

Microsoft has once again declared its intention to battle Google for the search engine market. The company has decided to try and improve on its search style and capabilities, but these efforts have gone on for the last couple of years with zero results.

An article in Seattle-Post Intelligencer displays a graph showing the growth and number of queries of Google and Microsoft, as well as Yahoo. The most apparent conclusion that can be drawn from this picture is that Microsoft can not start a battle with Google until it defeats Yahoo first. Bill Gates’ company trails Yahoo by nearly a billion queries. Yahoo has also shown growth over the past couple of years, while MSN/Live search has stagnated and floundered under 700 million queries.

Microsoft’s inability to gain a significant market share, despite a growth in the market of over 3 billion queries in the past two years, just typifies how the company has shown little inability to shoo away the gnat that has become a real nuisance in Google. Larry Page and Sergey Brin have moved in on MSN with Gmail accounts with calendar functions that you can access without a cost. As well Google Docs & Spreadsheets, which hones right in on Microsoft’s Home Office customers.

Google has the fun name that has attracted a young crowd. It also has interesting features and easy accessibility. Meanwhile, Microsoft can’t decide what its search engine should be called, and has renamed it at least three times.

Microsoft’s numbers fall so far behind the Google’s search engine queries because it has not been able to catch up with Google’s technologies. The company continues its attempt to invade a market that has passed it by. Maybe Gates should have his employees focus on a segment of the company that has a fighting chance to win. It’s not like it will fall apart, despite losing the advertising market that comes along with search engines.

Microsoft needs to make sure that Google will not defeat it in other markets. If Google does, that’s when the execs at Microsoft really need to start worrying.