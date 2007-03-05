Nintendo Leads the Console Game War

There are two sites that estimate sales of video game consoles, VG Charts and Nex Gen Wars , fueling the fanboy feuds over which company has the better product. Perhaps the feuds will end now. Nintendo is estimated to have sold about 5 million units of the Wii compared to Sony’s 2 million PlayStation 3 systems sold.

The two products were released only a few days apart in November and they were very different. Nintendo stressed creative games using motion control and a low cost of $250. Sony’s emphasis was high-definition gaming and Blu-ray films. Whether it was Nintendo’s innovation or Sony’s high price of $600, the sales had a huge disparity.

And while Sony stresses that the PS3 sales are better than the record-setting PlayStation 2 in its first months of release, I can’t help but examine these numbers and consider what I wrote in my article on the PlayStation 3 launch. I see this comparison as proof of Nintendo’s concept and Sony’s hubris. Will the playing field remain this way for the entirety of this console cycle into 2010? Or do you think Sony can turn things around?