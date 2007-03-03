BlogHer Business Coming to New York

BlogHer Business ’07 conference takes place March 22nd and 23rd at the Affinia Manhattan in New York City. The conference promises to strip away the hype and hyperbole and answer some questions that most businesses are still asking about social media:

Should my company blog? How do we decide and then identify the best people to do it?

OK…I get we’re supposed to be “authentic.” What are the boundaries?

Do I have to allow people to say anything they want to about us on our business blog?

I hear a lot about blogger “outreach” and how it has to be done just right. Can I get some specifics please? How do I find the right bloggers? And how do I avoid offending them? Why can’t I just ask the Technorati Top 100 to blog about my product and be done with it?

Are blogs a religion or a tool? I just want to be able to measure results in some way…is that so wrong?

Does the cost of social media ever outweigh the benefit?

The ladies of BlogHer are offering a registration discount to Fast Company readers. To register for the event, go to the BlogHer Business ’07 registration page, and at the bottom of the page, after filling out the registration info and activity questionnaire, you will be asked to enter a promotion code. The promotion code for Fast Company readers is BHBSK-FC. FastCompany.com is a media sponsor of this event.

About BlogHer

BlogHer has developed one of the most influential communities by, for, and of women who blog. BlogHer’s mission is to create opportunities for women bloggers to pursue education, exposure, and community through our online platforms and conferences. We developed the BlogHer Business Conference in response to the overwhelming popularity of the Busines Blogging content tracks at our previous two sold-out BlogHer Conferences.