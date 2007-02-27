Take the Money and Run?

News Corp.’s 2005 purchase of MySpace for $580 million and Google’s recent acquisition of YouTube for $1.76 billion have illustrated that established companies are willing to invest big bucks in social media . So much money is being thrown at Web 2.0 startups that the (usually young) founders of innovative Internet startups find themselves in an enviable position. Like farmers in an oil-rich region, entrepreneurs in online media, possess properties that large entities want to purchase and fully exploit.

According to a report by Thomson Financial and the National Venture Capital Asociation, in 2006 the average sale price of a VC-backed start-up was $114 million — the highest it has been since the free-spending madness of the dot-com hey-day. Yet, while there may be gold in them thar’ hills, social networking has not yet been fully monetized. Companies who buy a social networking or other Web 2.0 site are paying for what they see as the site’s potential.

Web 2.0 founders can capitalize on their start-ups either by selling a larger organization on their site’s potential, or by hang onto their site in the hopes of realizing that potential on their own. Mark Zuckerberg, the 22-year-old founder of Facebook finds himself at the build-or-sell crossroads again, after spurning a $1 billion offer from Yahoo last year.

Facebook, which has raised $38.5 million since Zuckerberg started the social-networking site in 2004, offers a buyer more than just potential. With 17 million registered users, who look at about 1 billion Web pages per day, Facebook is attractive to advertisers. Through a deal with Microsoft, Facebook will earn somewhere in the range of $200 million in ad revenue through 2008.

Yet, if Zuckerberg, who is believed to control one-third of Facebook’s stock, could sell the company for more than a billion dollars, should he? Is that kind of money for a fledgling enterprise a sign of a second bubble? Should Zuckerberg get out while the getting’s good? Or should he hang on to his brain-child and ride the Web 2.0 wave on his own?