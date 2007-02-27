C Is For Cookie

You said it, Cookie Monster. Cookies are a great way to teach kids about literacy. But did you know they are also a great way for the future businesswomen of America to learn about financial and economic literacy?

By buying more than 200 million boxes of Tagalongs, Thin Mints and Do-Si-Dos from enterprising Girl Scouts, Americans help girls build important leadership skills and support the “nation’s premier business and economic literacy program,” says Girl Scouts CEO Kathy Cloninger.

“Through cookie activities, girls learn how to plan, build teams, speak up, make decisions, solve problems and manage resources. These skills add up, so that ultimately, girls learn to be leaders–in their own lives–and in our communities,” she says.

I’d be interested to know if there are any former Girl Scouts reading this blog who attribute their success in the business world to the skills they learned selling cookies.

With cookies?

Sure, Cookie Monster. Why, just the other day my wife sent me to our local grocer in inclement weather to pick up some capers and other essential ingredients for dinner. But before I made it into the store, a local Girl Scout hocking cookies convinced me to spend all my money on Samoas. It was cold and snowing, but she was out there smiling and selling and explaining that cookie sales help her troop do fun things like camping. How could I say no?…to four or five boxes at $3.50 a piece.