C Is For Cookie

You said it, Cookie Monster. Cookies are a great way to teach kids about literacy. But did you know they are also a great way for the future businesswomen of America to learn about financial and economic literacy?
By buying more than 200 million boxes of Tagalongs, Thin Mints and Do-Si-Dos from enterprising Girl Scouts, Americans help girls build important leadership skills and support the “nation’s premier business and economic literacy program,” says Girl Scouts CEO Kathy Cloninger.
“Through cookie activities, girls learn how to plan, build teams, speak up, make decisions, solve problems and manage resources. These skills add up, so that ultimately, girls learn to be leaders–in their own lives–and in our communities,” she says.
I’d be interested to know if there are any former Girl Scouts reading this blog who attribute their success in the business world to the skills they learned selling cookies.
With cookies?
Sure, Cookie Monster. Why, just the other day my wife sent me to our local grocer in inclement weather to pick up some capers and other essential ingredients for dinner. But before I made it into the store, a local Girl Scout hocking cookies convinced me to spend all my money on Samoas. It was cold and snowing, but she was out there smiling and selling and explaining that cookie sales help her troop do fun things like camping. How could I say no?…to four or five boxes at $3.50 a piece.
Cookies good for dinner.
They are, Cookie Monster. And this year–the 90th year of the Girl Scout cookie sale–they’re even better for dinner because every single box is trans-fat free.
Trans Fat?
I don’t know what that is either, Cookie Monster. But the market spoke, and the Girl Scouts responded–another important business lesson, I guess. You can also buy sugar-free cookies called the Little Brownie and the Cartwheel has reduced saturated fat. All Girl Scout cookies are also preservative free and kosher.
Healthy good. Me watching weight.
So am I, Cookie Monster. But some people don’t think the Girl Scouts have done enough to make cookies a more healthful snack. National Action Against Obesity is boycotting Girl Scout cookies and they say the scouts have an economic, medical and moral imperative to dump junk food as their $700 million fundraising source.
“Girl Scout Cookies are high-calorie, high-sugar, high in saturated fat and nearly devoid of nutrition. Using young girls as a front to push millions of cookies onto an already bloated population further exacerbates an alarming crisis, no matter how cute the uniforms are,” says NAOO President MeMe Roth.
MeMe crazy. Everybody love cookies.
I think you’re right, Cookie Monster. After all, Girl Scouts only sell cookies two months out of the year. The other 10 months Americans buy assorted other cookies at every single grocery store in America.
Me ink exclusive deal with Keebler but me still want Girl Scout cookies. Me no get out much, so where me find Tagalongs?
I think the Girl Scouts had people–er…monsters–like you in mind when they set up their new Web page, www.girlscoutcookies.org. There you can simply type in your zip code and Girl Scouts will help you find the shortest, quickest possible way to get Samoas in your paws. The scouts also debuted their first-ever MySpace page showcasing mouth-watering cookie photos, user polls and vintage Girl Scout cookie adds. Right now, they only have 201 friends, which is odd, since millions of Americans love their cookies.
Me no on MySpace. Who need friends when have cookies?
You said it, Cookie Monster.